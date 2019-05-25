Jordan Spieth hasn't won since the 2017 Open Championship.

And as much as he'd like to end the drought Sunday at Colonial, he doesn't "need" to. He's content to go out there and — to borrow a phrase from Joel Embiid — trust his process.

Seven under for the week, Spieth will begin the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in a five-way tie for second, two behind 54-hole leader Kevin Na.

He's in position to put on the plaid jacket for a second time thanks to his performance on the greens and in spite of everything else. Spieth leads the field in strokes gained: putting, but he's hit just 17 of 42 fairways. He's last in the field among players who made the cut in proximity to the hole, at 45 feet, 8 inches.

Spieth has spent much of the last 18 months battling himself, working to recapture the form that netted him three majors and 11 PGA Tour wins in four years. Once again confident with his putter, he's trying to round out the rest of his game.

"I have complete confidence in what we’re doing," he said after his third-round 68. "It’s just a matter of going out at trusting it. There’s no reason not to trust it. I don’t need to finish high. I don’t need to win. There’s no reason for me not to trust every swing tomorrow."

If he is going to end his winless drought, he'll have to find a few more fairways. He hit just 4 of 14 Saturday and not a single one after the 11th hole.

"Well, there’s a spot to miss off the tee on each side, and what the stats don’t show is the four or five first cuts I was in, which I count as a fairway out here, so it’s not that far off," he said.

After making the turn in 3 under, Spieth didn't card a birdie over his last 11 holes, finishing with 10 pars and a lone bogey at the par-4 17th.

"This golf course will yield less fairways hit than just about any other one on Tour, so I’m not really worried about the numbers. But I do need to find more [fairways], especially from 12 in. I didn’t hit a fairway from 12 in today, and so you’re just not going to have any birdie looks if that’s the case. Certainly, closing tomorrow, it’d be nice to be playing out of the short grass."