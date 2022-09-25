Jordan Spieth caps perfect 5-0 week with first career singles victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Already the standout performer this week for the U.S. Presidents Cup team, Jordan Spieth got off the schneid Sunday by earning his first-ever singles victory.

Entering Sunday singles at Quail Hollow, Spieth owned a 0-6-1 record in singles play in both the Presidents and Ryder cups. He admitted that he was nervous before the start of his match against Australian Cameron Davis, desperately wanting to end his losing streak.

Down early against Davis, Spieth won five holes in a six-hole span around the turn to flip the match and cruise to a 4-and-3 victory – the most lopsided of any of the 12 singles matches. The Americans went on to win, 17 ½ to 12 ½.

Full match scoring from the Presidents Cup

After four wins with Justin Thomas in partner play, Spieth became just the sixth player in Presidents Cup history to post a perfect 5-0 record for the week. He was the fourth American to accomplish the feat, and the first since Jim Furyk in 2011. Mark O’Meara and Tiger Woods also posted perfect single-year records in the Presidents Cup.

“Me and Justin had just an unbelievable time in the team setting,” Spieth said, “and I was glad to finally get in the winner’s circle in a singles match for my first time ever.”

The rest of the team broke out in applause.

“Thank you for that,” Spieth said sheepishly. “Thanks, guys.”

Spieth’s impressive week capped what had been a pedestrian stretch from the former world No. 1. His performance drew at least some similarities to Scottie Scheffler’s breakout at the 2021 Ryder Cup, when he posted a 2-0-1 mark (including a resounding win over red-hot Jon Rahm in singles) that he then parlayed into his Player of the Year campaign in 2022.

Spieth, though, is hoping to draw on his own experience: He was one of the few American bright spots in the 2014 Ryder Cup, going 2-1-1, and the following year he captured the first two majors.

“I’m really excited about the week that was this week,” he said. “I thought that I played some of my best golf of the year this week, which was really cool to do it as a team with these guys.”