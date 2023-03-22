×

Jordan Spieth chips in to win, apologizes to opponent for 'bulls--t' finish

Jordan Spieth won his opening match at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in typical Jordan Spieth fashion, chipping in on the 15th hole to defeat Mackenzie Hughes, 4 and 3.

The final shot, though, left Spieth apologizing to his opponent rather than celebrating his victory.

Spieth chips in to win match over Hughes

"I told Mac that was kind of some bulls--t, so I kind of apologized there for the way that it ended,” Spieth said.

As for the shot itself, Spieth, who was 4 up with four to play, told Golf Channel on-course reporter John Wood that he played it aggressively, given his situation.

"I told [caddie] Michael [Greller], I think 10 feet left is the best option. Then I got down there, and went well, I'm dormie, I may as well go ahead and play a higher, fuller one and try and get it close,” Spieth described.

Spieth will next face Taylor Montgomery, who defeated Shane Lowry on Day 1 in the round-robin format.

