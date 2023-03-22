Jordan Spieth chips in to win, apologizes to opponent for 'bulls--t' finish

Jordan Spieth won his opening match at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in typical Jordan Spieth fashion, chipping in on the 15th hole to defeat Mackenzie Hughes, 4 and 3.

The final shot, though, left Spieth apologizing to his opponent rather than celebrating his victory.

"I told Mac that was kind of some bulls--t, so I kind of apologized there for the way that it ended,” Spieth said.

As for the shot itself, Spieth, who was 4 up with four to play, told Golf Channel on-course reporter John Wood that he played it aggressively, given his situation.

"I told [caddie] Michael [Greller], I think 10 feet left is the best option. Then I got down there, and went well, I'm dormie, I may as well go ahead and play a higher, fuller one and try and get it close,” Spieth described.

Spieth will next face Taylor Montgomery, who defeated Shane Lowry on Day 1 in the round-robin format.