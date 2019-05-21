The PGA Tour returns to Texas this week, along with one of the most venerable venues in Colonial Country Club. Here’s a look at some of the marquee, early-round tee times to keep an eye on at the Charles Schwab Challenge as Justin Rose defends his title against a field that includes hometown favorite Jordan Spieth (all times ET):

8:55 a.m. Thursday, 1:55 p.m. Friday: Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

Fowler has three top-20 finishes at Colonial, including last year’s T-14 result, and he’ll look to add another title after winning in Phoenix in February. DeChambeau will look to rebound from a missed cut at Bethpage while making just his third start since the Masters, while rounding out the trio will be Homa who broke through for his first career win earlier this month at Quail Hollow.

9:06 a.m. Thursday, 2:06 p.m. Friday: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer

Spieth won here in 2016, and he returns to the DFW area on the heels of a T-3 finish at Bethpage that marked his best result in more than a year. Kisner edged Spieth for the plaid jacket in 2017, while Palmer is a Colonial member and local resident who broke a lengthy victory drought last month while claiming the Zurich Classic title with Jon Rahm.

1:55 p.m. Thursday, 8:55 a.m. Friday: Jon Rahm, C.T. Pan, Xander Schauffele

Speaking of Rahm, the Spaniard will anchor one of the marquee groups in the late/early wave as he looks to rebound from an early exit at the PGA Championship. Rahm was a runner-up here in 2017 and finished T-5 in his return last year. Schauffele already has two wins under his belt this season along with a Masters runner-up, while Pan got his first victory last month at the RBC Heritage.

2:06 p.m. Thursday, 9:06 a.m. Friday: Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker

Rose torched Colonial last year en route to a 20-under score and a three-shot victory. He’ll look to defend his title while playing the first two rounds alongside former Ryder Cup teammate Molinari, whose torrid spring sputtered last week at Bethpage and who will be making his tournament debut. Rounding out the group is Snedeker, whose T-16 finish at the PGA was his third top-25 in his last six starts.