Jordan Spieth insisted at last week's PGA Championship that he was no longer in a slump. For further proof, he went on a birdie barrage Thursday at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Beginning on the back nine at Colonial Country Club, Spieth made his first red number of the day by pitching in for birdie at the par-3 13th.
The brilliance of @JordanSpieth.
Spieth then went on a three-hole birdie run, beginning at the par-4 15th.
2nd birdie of the day.@JordanSpieth is off to a strong start @CSChallengeFW.
Another birdie for @JordanSpieth.
Spieth knocks it to inside 5 feet to get to -3.
30 feet. Boom.
Jordan Spieth. Solo leader.
An errant approach shot at the par-4 18th, which landed in a water hazard, led to double bogey at the par-4 18th. Spieth turned in 2 under par, but quickly got back those dropped shots.
He birdied the par-5 first.
Bouncing back.@JordanSpieth makes birdie from a tough spot after doubling the previous hole.
This wonderful recovery shot led to birdie at the par-4 second.
Jordan Spieth is doing @JordanSpieth things.
What a birdie from the trees.
📺: https://t.co/hah4g5wNli pic.twitter.com/SQb7Suh9u4
And he rolled in this 46-footer for birdie at the par-3 fourth.
Are you kidding?@JordanSpieth from 46 feet. Buckets.
📺: https://t.co/hah4g5wNli pic.twitter.com/M5G6Ye2HLi
Spieth stood at 5 under par through 13 holes, with seven birdies and one double bogey. He was one off the lead at that point.