Watch: Spieth making birdie after birdie Thursday at Colonial

Jordan Spieth insisted at last week's PGA Championship that he was no longer in a slump. For further proof, he went on a birdie barrage Thursday at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Beginning on the back nine at Colonial Country Club, Spieth made his first red number of the day by pitching in for birdie at the par-3 13th.

Spieth then went on a three-hole birdie run, beginning at the par-4 15th.

An errant approach shot at the par-4 18th, which landed in a water hazard, led to double bogey at the par-4 18th. Spieth turned in 2 under par, but quickly got back those dropped shots.

He birdied the par-5 first.

This wonderful recovery shot led to birdie at the par-4 second.

And he rolled in this 46-footer for birdie at the par-3 fourth.

Spieth stood at 5 under par through 13 holes, with seven birdies and one double bogey. He was one off the lead at that point.

