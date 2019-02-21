MEXICO CITY – A new face on Jordan Spieth’s bag, but a similar result on Thursday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Playing with his father, Shawn, on his bag because his normal caddie Michael Greller had to return home following the death of his father, John “Bear” Greller, Spieth struggled to a 4-over 75. It was Spieth’s second consecutive over-par round following his final-round 81 last week at the Genesis Open.

Shawn Spieth last caddied for his son at the 2011 U.S. Amateur and it was a uniquely grueling task at Chapultepec Golf Club, which is nearly 8,000 feet above sea level.

“You have mixed emotions,” Shawn Spieth said. “It’s great, but you want him to have his best chance. And his regular caddie would give him his best chance. It was fun in a lot of ways, and I learned a lot that may help us down the road.”

Spieth got off to a decent start with a birdie at the first and made the turn at even par, but played Nos. 10 and 11 in 3 over, and added three more bogeys before his day was over.

Full-field scores from the WGC-Mexico Championship

WGC-Mexico Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Shawn Spieth arrived in Mexico City on Tuesday and Spieth’s management team had a carry bag sent to the tournament to help him navigate the rolling Chapultepec layout.

“I wish I would have done more for him. But glad he's stepping in. Our bright moment was probably No. 1,” Spieth said. “Just trying to progress each day.”

There are services planned for John Greller in Portland, Ore. and in Iowa.