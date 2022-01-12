Five of the top seven players in the world are currently signed up to participate in the new Netflix documentary that will follow the stars both inside the ropes and behind the scenes.

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that filming is underway for the documentary series and will continue throughout the year at PGA Tour events, The Players and even all four majors championships, including the Masters.

“This partnership with Netflix presents the PGA Tour and the four majors championships an opportunity to tap into a completely new and diverse audience,” PGA Tour chief media officer Rick Anderson said. “This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it’s like to win – and lose – during a season on the PGA Tour.”

The series is being produced by Vox Media Studios and Box to Box Films, which created “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” the doc series that has been largely credited with the explosion in popularity of Formula 1.

They’re banking on the same sort of impact with this not-yet-titled series, drawing on five of the top seven players in the world: Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.

Also committed to participate are Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Daniel Berger. The full list of participants includes Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia, Joel Dahmen, Ian Poulter, Max Homa, Harry Higgs, Bubba Watson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Champ, Abe Ancer, Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Na and Mito Pereira. Keita Nakajima, the world’s No. 1-ranked amateur, will appear as he prepares to play in the Masters.

Among the names who are not included in the debut season are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, world No. 1 Jon Rahm and reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Patrick Cantlay.