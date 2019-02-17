Jordan Spieth started off his final round of the Genesis Open at 8 under, with a good chance to catch the leaders if he fired a low round. He began his round with a birdie on No. 1. From there, it only went downhill. His scorecard over the next nine holes featured everything from a bogey to a quadruple bogey. He had at least one 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 on his scorecard.

The quad came at the iconic par-4 10th. This is where Spieth got himself into serious trouble on Sunday afternoon.

He hit his drive 276 yards into the front bunker, leaving himself 27 yards from the hole.

He failed to hold the green with his second shot and instead found the back bunker, from which he'd play his next four shots.

He finally found the putting surface and two-putted for his quadruple bogey-8.

He walked off the green 10 over par for his round through 10 holes.