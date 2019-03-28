AUSTIN, Texas – As a general rule PGA Tour players try to avoid getting embroiled in political debates but on this particular issue Jordan Spieth is in a difficult position.

Spieth’s mother, Christine, posted multiple tweets this week following news that the federal government has proposed ending a $17.6 million grant to the Special Olympics as part of large cuts proposed by Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“This is HORRIBLE!!!” Christine Spieth tweeted. She added in a separate tweet, “Has [DeVos] EVER witnessed a Special Olympics ceremony?? It is a humbling experience that only those who have witnessed will EVER understand!!”

Spieth’s sister, Ellie, competed in the 2018 Special Olympics and The Jordan Spieth Foundation has donated funds to the Special Olympics.

SHE LIVES FOR THESE MEDALS!!!!!! What our administration is proposing by cutting Special Olympics is a travesty!! Please tweet your photos of your special athletes and let our voices be heard!! @TimShriver pic.twitter.com/x4kSrX3sAf — Christine Spieth (@jsekiddos) March 27, 2019

Asked about his mother’s tweets on Thursday following his 3-and-2 victory over Kevin Na, Spieth echoed his comments from Wednesday, “I haven't been on Twitter in about a year.”

Spieth also said he hasn’t seen or spoken to his mother about the issue and added, “I don't think I'm educated enough on it yet to have a point.”

Updated at 4:44 p.m. ET with Associated Press report that President Donald Trump stated he will not cut federal funding for Special Olympics.