FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Jordan Spieth nearly got through his news conference Friday without being asked about the career Grand Slam.

It was the final question – the Slam is the “elephant in the room,” is how the reporter phrased it – and Spieth batted away the query. He said the prospect of joining golf’s most exclusive club hasn’t yet entered his mind – and it probably won’t, because it’s been hard work just to get himself into contention again here at the PGA Championship.

“If I’m able to put some good work in tomorrow, then I will be in contention on Sunday, and at that point it will be more of trying to win a golf tournament,” he said after a second-round 66 that left him in second place among the early starters Friday. “It won’t matter to me what tournament it is. I’ll be pleased to be in contention, knowing that the work I put in from being pretty far off has really come back nicely on a very difficult golf course.”

PGA Championship: Scores | Full coverage

Spieth knows as well as anyone that he needs to find more fairways over the weekend to contend at Bethpage Black. Through two rounds he’s hit just over 50 percent (15 of 28) but has caught fire on the greens – again – with 229 feet worth of putts made.

Considering Spieth is still searching for his first top-20 of the season – and he’s in the early mix at a major for the first time since the 2018 Open – he’s pleased just to have a chance, no matter what history is at stake on Sunday.

“I imagine that will take pretty much most of my thought, but we’ll see,” he said. “I’m not sure what to expect.”