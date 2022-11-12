Jordan Spieth picks Texas on College Gameday as the crowd goes wild

First Scottie, now Jordan.

Sorry, basketball fans, we’re talking College Gameday guest pickers, not 90s Chicago Bulls.

Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are two of the biggest celebrities who attended the University of Texas, and both got their shot to impress the Gameday crew with their CFB knowledge.

Scheffler was on the iconic pregame show earlier this season when the Horns hosted – and nearly defeated – the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Masters champion was surprised with the Jack Nicklaus award on air before ultimately picking Texas to beat Nick Saban and the Tide in front of a roaring crowd.

Today it was Spieth’s turn, as Gameday is once again in Austin, this time for the Longhorns’ primetime matchup with the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs.

The Austin crowd showered Spieth with love as he picked his alma mater to take down TCU and spoil the Frogs hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

Scheffler wasn’t the good luck charm Steve Sarkisian’s squad needed in September, so the pressure is on Spieth to will the Longhorns to a victory that could propel them to their first Big 12 Championship since 2009.