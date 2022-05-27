Jordan Spieth preparing for a windy weekend at Colonial

Jordan Spieth finds himself four back of a trio of leaders, who sit at 9 under par through 36 holes, at the Charles Schwab Challenge after a second-round 4-under 66.

Spieth talked after his second round about his putter bailing him out Friday morning.

“My 4 under today is probably equivalent to my 1 under yesterday,” Spieth said. “I hit it worse today and just made some more putts. But there wasn't a breath of wind out there. It was a beautiful morning to play golf. My goal was to try to shoot 6 [under] today, so that goal will be significantly adjusted as you look at the forecast the next two days.”

It’s been quite the season for forecasts. Players have dealt with rain, wind and cold at some of the biggest events of the season, including The Players Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.

Those who make the cut at Colonial won’t have to deal with cold – high temperatures are in the high 90s both days – or rain this weekend, but they will have to deal with the wind blowing a consistent 20 mph with gusts potentially into the 30s.

So how much will those goals Spieth talked about have to be adjusted this weekend?

“I feel good about tackling this place in some tough conditions,” Spieth said. “I think I can shoot 5 under on the weekend, and I think you're looking at that being, with what's forecasted, something around what you need.”

If Spieth were to get the win this weekend it would be his second victory in his last four starts on the PGA Tour, with a runner-up at the Byron Nelson mixed in, as well.