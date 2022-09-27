Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad

The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field.

In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The tournament has yet to officially announce commitments for its 20-team field, though last year it included champions John Daly and John Daly II, as well as runner-up Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie. Justin Thomas and his dad, Mike, won the 2020 title.

The team event began in 1995 at the Father/Son Challenge, but it's since been expanded to include more than just major-winning fathers and their sons.