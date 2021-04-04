Jordan Spieth's Masters odds rise after Texas Open win

Getty Images

Jordan Spieth’s Masters stock continues to rise.

Following Spieth’s victory Sunday at the Valero Texas Open, the 2015 green-jacket winner at Augusta National has the third best odds to win the year’s first major, according to the most recent odds by PointsBet Sportsbook.

Spieth is listed at +1100, behind only world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (+850) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1000). While he owns a win and three other top-3s at Augusta National, Spieth has finished outside the top 20 in each of the last two editions, including last November.

However, Spieth continues to gain confidence and improve his game, a journey back that continued with his first victory since the 2017 Open Championship.

"I've had a chance on Sundays over maybe three or four different Sundays in the last two months and today was by far the best that I played," Spieth said Sunday afternoon at TPC San Antonio. "Just to see those putts go in, I felt like I was doing everything right those other Sundays and I hit good putts and they wouldn't go in. Today I hit a couple that I didn't quite strike very well but they went in. It's a funny game. It shows that as long as you put yourself in that position enough times, the bounces do go your way."

Here are the notable odds for this week’s Masters Tournament:

+850: Dustin Johnson

+1000: Bryson DeChambeau

+1100: Jordan Spieth

+1200: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

+1800: Rory McIlroy

+2200: Patrick Cantlay

+2500: Xander Schauffele

+2800: Brooks Koepka

+3000: Collin Morikawa

+3300: Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Reed

For full and updated odds, click here.

