Jordan Spieth's return to world ranking top 10 short-lived after Viktor Hovland's win

Viktor Hovland is back inside the Official World Golf Ranking top 10, thanks to his repeat victory in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Hovland picked up seven spots to move to No. 10. This matches his career high as he was ranked 10th for one week at the beginning of August.

The Norwegian bumps out Jordan Spieth, who re-entered the top 10 last week following a three-year absence. Spieth is now No. 11.

Justin Thomas’ solo-third in Mexico bumped him up a spot to No. 6. That was the only other change among the top 10. Thanks to his runner-up showing in his home country, Carlos Ortiz went from 78th to 49th.

Thomas Pieters, who earned his first European Tour win since 2019 by capturing the Portugal Masters, jumped 55 spots to No. 74.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (1). Jon Rahm

2 (2). Collin Morikawa

3 (3). Dustin Johnson

4 (4). Patrick Cantlay

5 (5). Xander Schauffele

6 (7). Justin Thomas

7 (6). Bryson DeChambeau

8 (8). Rory McIlroy

9 (9). Louis Oosthuizen

10 (17). Viktor Hovland