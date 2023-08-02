×

Jose Maria Olazabal named as vice captain for European Ryder Cup team

Getty Images

VIRGINIA WATER, England — José María Olazábal was named Wednesday as the European team’s fourth vice-captain for the Ryder Cup.

It’s the fourth time that Olazábal will serve as assistant – after 2008, ‘10 and ’14 – and he was captain for Europe’s famous comeback win at Medinah in 2012. He also played for the European team on seven occasions from 1987-2006, winning 20 1/2 points.

European captain Luke Donald had already picked three vice-captains – Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts – for the Ryder Cup being held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

“I am really looking forward to feeling that special adrenaline flow, the intensity and the electricity that only the Ryder Cup can bring – I’m really excited to be part of it all again,” Olazábal said.

“It was a very nice surprise to be asked by Luke. I didn’t expect it but I was delighted when the call came.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Garcia wants to be locker mates with idol Ollie

BY Jay Coffin  — 

There was a lot made of the Sergio-Seve relationship, but Jose Maria Olazabal is another idol and could be a locker mate.
Golf Central

Sergio tries to join Seve, JMO as Masters champ

BY Jay Coffin  — 

Sergio Garcia is not only thinking about Seve Ballesteros as he seeks to win a major, but another two-time Masters champ.
News & Opinion

Two-time champ Olazabal to miss Masters for health reasons

BY Associated Press  — 

Two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal will not play in the Masters for health reasons that have kept him from competing for an entire year.