Rose (knee) withdraws from BMW PGA pro-am

Getty Images

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Justin Rose is scheduled to get back to work this week at the BMW PGA Championship but his return to competition might have to wait.

Rose withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am at the European Tour’s flagship event citing a knee injury.

“Last Thursday I slipped and jarred my knee,” Rose said in a statement. “Since then I have been getting treatment on the injury and I have been working hard with Justin Buckthorp and my medical team away from the course in order to ensure I am able to play in this week’s BMW PGA Championship. I am doing everything I can to be fit to play on Thursday.”

Rose, who hasn’t played since last month’s Tour Championship, is scheduled to tee off at 7:40 a.m. ET on Thursday with Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Open champ Lowry begins Ryder Cup quest

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Shane Lowry is playing his first European Tour event since winning The Open. His return coincides with the start of European Ryder Cup qualifying.
News & Opinion

GPS tracking to tackle slow play, but will players do their part?

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The European Tour is set to add GPS tracking to address pace of play. But if the players don't do their part it's all for nothing.
Golf Central

Molinari on combining schedules: 'Learn as you go'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Francesco Molinari is one of many players who are learning how to combine the new PGA Tour schedule with the European Tour schedule. Molinari says you simply have to “learn as you go.”