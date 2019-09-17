VIRGINIA WATER, England – Justin Rose is scheduled to get back to work this week at the BMW PGA Championship but his return to competition might have to wait.

Rose withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am at the European Tour’s flagship event citing a knee injury.

“Last Thursday I slipped and jarred my knee,” Rose said in a statement. “Since then I have been getting treatment on the injury and I have been working hard with Justin Buckthorp and my medical team away from the course in order to ensure I am able to play in this week’s BMW PGA Championship. I am doing everything I can to be fit to play on Thursday.”

Rose, who hasn’t played since last month’s Tour Championship, is scheduled to tee off at 7:40 a.m. ET on Thursday with Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed.