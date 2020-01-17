Rose, Kuchar chasing Jazz entering weekend play at Singapore Open

Getty Images

Justin Rose and Matt Kuchar are the two highest ranked players in the Singapore Open field and they’re playing like it thus far.

Rose, No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and Kuchar, No. 24, are tied at 8 under par through two rounds at Sentosa Golf Club. They are two off the 36-hole lead, held by Jazz Janewattananond.

World No. 26 Henrik Stenson is eight back after a 1-over 72.

Rose began his second round with a bogey at the par-4 first, but that was his lone dropped shot of the day. He added two birdies on the front side and four more on the back for a 5-under 66.

Full-field scores from the SMBC Singapore Open

“My round was still quite flat on the front nine, but I knew I just had to stay patient and I waited for things to change and I had a nice back nine and a good finish birdieing three of the last four holes,” Rose told reporters.

Kuchar’s round was more of a roller-coaster. The American had seven birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey for a 3-under 68.

While many eyes will be on Kuchar and Rose, Janewattananond can’t be overlooked. The 23-year-old Thai player is ranked 38th in the world and is the defending champion. He, like Rose, had six birdies and one bogey en route to a 5-under 66 in Round 2.

“Well, there’s still two more days and anything can happen. There are a lot of good players here,” Janewattananond told reporters. “Kuchar and Rose are well within reach and I will just stick to my plan and hopefully will take a win for the weekend.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rose looking to repeat late-season surge in China

BY Will Gray  — 

Justin Rose returns to this week's WGC-HSBC Champions hoping to repeat a late-season surge he started in China two years ago.
News & Opinion

Rose two back of leader Pulkkanen in Italy

BY Associated Press  — 

Justin Rose shot 5-over 66 and is part of a group two back of Tapio Pulkkanen after one round of the Italian Open.
Golf Central

Rose (knee) withdraws from BMW PGA pro-am

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Justin Rose is scheduled to get back to work this week at the BMW PGA Championship but his return to competition might have to wait.