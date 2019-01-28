Top-ranked Justin Rose strengthened his lead in the Official World Ranking following his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rose became the first world No. 1 to win a Tour event at Torrey Pines since Tiger Woods in 2008.

Even though he padded his advantage over No. 2 Brooks Koepka, there could be a scenario this week in which the top spot is back up for grabs. Both Rose and Koepka are playing in the European Tour’s Saudi International, which features four of the top five players in the world.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

The rest of the top 5 remained the same, even with No. 5 Bryson DeChambeau capturing the Dubai Desert Classic for his fourth title in his last nine starts.

Tiger Woods also moved up a spot, to No. 12, after his tie for 20th at Torrey Pines in his 2019 debut.

Here’s how the top 10 looks heading into this week’s action: Rose, Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari and Jason Day.