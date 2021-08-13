Justin Rose: 'So far, so good' in bid to make playoffs, impress Padraig Harrington

Justin Rose looks determined to continue his streak.

The former FedExCup champion has been a part of the playoffs every year since its debut in 2007, and through two rounds of the Wyndham Championship he is getting closer to making it 15 seasons in a row.

Needing to finish 10th or better this week at Sedgefield to crack the top 125, Rose (who began the week at No. 138) shot opening rounds of 66-65. He was comfortably inside the top 5 among the early starters on yet another scorching day in North Carolina.

“So far, so good for sure,” Rose said afterward. “Objective No. 1 is to make it to the playoffs, but two, if you’re playing well this week, I know I need to finish top-10, but at the same time there’s no point limiting yourself to that kind of thinking at this point. Winning would go a long way to feel like you can compete in the playoffs.”

Rose hasn’t won anywhere since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, when he was the No. 1-ranked player in the world. Since then, he has dropped to 48th and, as his season-long standing suggests, has not played up to his lofty standards.

Other than the PGA Tour’s postseason, Rose is also trying to make a push for the European Ryder Cup team. As it stands currently, he’d need a wildcard pick, and with captain Padraig Harrington all but guaranteeing he’ll choose Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, the clock is ticking for Rose to impress.

“Listen, that’s all way ahead of me,” he said. “But tomorrow just keep on doing what I’m doing. I think this golf course suits good strategy and good patience, so those are some of the things I’m going to try to continue with over the weekend.”