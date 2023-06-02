DUBLIN, Ohio – Justin Suh leads the Memorial by a stroke and it doesn’t take a deep dive to figure out why.

“I don't think anyone is expecting to gain seven strokes off two days,” Suh laughed following his second-round 66.

Actually, Suh has picked up 7.33 shots this week in strokes gained: putting and leads the field in that category. It’s not the norm to be so dominant (he’s nearly 2.5 shots better than the second player in strokes gained: putting), but Suh wasn’t completely surprised.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

“My putting has definitely been my strength over the course of my professional career,” said Suh, who ranks 14th this year on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting. “For me, putting's all about just practicing how to make putts. I think I've done that for so long where the only thing I really trust is my eyes and just my feel and setup.”

Why Suh has used same putter since eighth grade

That simple approach to putting also applies to his putter. Suh uses the same model of putter – a Nike Method Core Mod-4w, which he purchased off a rack for $50 before a junior tournament – as he did when he was in eighth grade. Normally, that wouldn’t be newsworthy, but Nike stopped making golf clubs and putters in 2016.

The challenge for Suh has been keeping a regular supply of the Nike model and he told Golf Channel following his round Friday that he’s purchased five similar Method putters off eBay.