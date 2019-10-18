Thomas (63) sets 36-hole tournament scoring record on 'stress-free day'

Getty Images

After shooting a 4-under 68 in Thursday's opening round, Justin Thomas erupted for a bogey-free, 9-under 63 on Friday at the CJ Cup, setting the 36-hole tournament scoring record.

"I played well. I didn't do anything unbelievably," Thomas said. "It was just a very stress-free day."

It's been fairly stress-free for Thomas since returning from the wrist injury that gave him issues earlier this year. He notched a win two months ago at the BMW Championship, and is again playing the kind of golf reminiscent of when he ascended to the No. 1 player in the world.

CJ Cup: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Look no further than his performance Friday. Thomas began his day on fire out of the gate, carding four consecutive birdies. He would add another at the par-4 eighth to turn in 5-under 31. The back nine was no different, as Thomas notched four more birdies, including a tap-in at the 18th after narrowly missing an eagle putt that would have tied the course record.

"Obviously playing well, that makes it stress free, but I just kind of kept the ball in play off the tee, hit some good irons. I think I hit every green and made a couple putts early," Thomas said. "And then the back nine, I got a few close to the holes where those birdies came easier. So it just was a very easy 63 if you can somehow say that, but hopefully we'll be able to keep some of that going for the weekend."

This was Thomas' second 63 at Nine Bridges in the tournament's brief history. In 2017, he fired one in the opening round and would later go on to outlast Marc Leishman in a playoff for his seventh PGA Tour victory. That one, though, sticks out more to Thomas.

"I would say that one, the one two years ago, is probably better. It was quite a bit windier if I remember correctly," Thomas said. "So, I mean, they're both good, but I would say that one was maybe a little bit better."

More articles like this
Golf Central

Hovland extends Tour record of rounds in 60s

BY Carson Williams  — 

A day after setting a PGA Tour record with his 18th consecutive round in the 60s, Hovland extended the record to 19 straight during Friday's second round of the CJ Cup.
Golf Central

Spieth (65) hoping to spurn costly weekend woes

BY Carson Williams  — 

As of late, Jordan Spieth isn't like most people when the idea of the weekend brings a sense of relief and relaxation. In fact, it's been quite the opposite for him. But he's hoping that changes this week.
Golf Central

Thomas (63) surges for 2-shot lead at CJ Cup

BY Carson Williams  — 

Justin Thomas took a solid opening-round 68 and built on it Friday at the CJ Cup with a bogey-free, 9-under 63 to take a two-shot lead over Danny Lee into the weekend in South Korea.