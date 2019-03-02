PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Justin Thomas sported more tape on his right forearm Saturday at the Honda Classic as he continues to play through wrist, arm and shoulder injuries suffered while hitting a tree with his club during a shot in first round at PGA National.

Thomas was able to power through the discomfort again on Moving Day, making four birdies and carding a 3-under 67 to move to 1 under.

“The more tape you can have on it, the better, although I don’t look that great,” said Thomas, who had treatment done on his injury after Friday's second-round 74. “But yeah, it felt fine. Just the shoulder is a little bit sore, but that helped it out.”

But for Thomas, health still comes first, which is why he won't rule out withdrawing Sunday if the pain worsens. Thomas has never withdrawn during a PGA Tour event.

“If it hurts, it doesn’t matter if I’m in first or 60th … If it hurts, if I have the potential to injure myself further or if I’m going to hurt myself as the season goes on, I mean, it doesn’t matter the position you’re in, I would have to withdraw,” Thomas said. “I’ve never done that before.”

While Thomas thought a few times about withdrawing Saturday, the pain never got bad enough for he and his team to seriously consider it. The good news? It’s not the golf swing that hurts Thomas’ arm but rather other normal movements.

“It’s just more random things, if I pick something up that’s a little heavy. It really is every once in a while, getting my glove, just kind of bending it random weird ways,” Thomas said. “But again, we’ll get some more treatment and assess it this afternoon, and if for some reason it’s too bad where I can’t play, I won’t, but luckily I have a lot of day left today to relax and rest it, so treatment will do me well and I’ll be fine.”

Thomas said the injury has generated some positive, as it has kept his mind off of golf.

“I was just kind of worried about (my arm)," Thomas said, "and coincidentally I played pretty well."