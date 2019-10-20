Thomas after CJ Cup win: ‘Not really a ceiling that I feel like I can't reach’

Getty Images

Justin Thomas didn’t exactly have the best memory of Nine Bridges’ finishing hole fresh on his mind as he walked toward the island green Sunday at the CJ Cup.

A day earlier, Thomas had rinsed his second shot into the par-5 18th and then watched as Danny Lee drained an eagle putt to complete a three-shot swing and tie Thomas entering the final round.

With Lee again looking at an eagle putt and Thomas facing a tricky two-putt birdie, Thomas turned to caddie Jimmy Johnson and said, “We’ve got to make birdie here.”

“To be perfectly honest, how the day had gone for him, I wouldn't have been surprised if it had gone in,” Thomas said. “He made a lot of putts and every single one of them went in the center. It's not like they ever looked like they were going to miss.”

Lee’s bid to force a playoff ended as he narrowly missed the eagle try, and Thomas followed by sinking his birdie putt to win by two shots, capping a 20-under performance with a closing 5-under 67.

The victory marks Thomas’ second in three editions of the CJ Cup. It is also the 26-year-old’s 11th career PGA Tour title, which pulls him even with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth for most Tour wins before age 27; only Tiger Woods (34) and Jack Nicklaus (20) had more. (Thomas turns 27 on April 29.)

More impressively, he’s won eight of those events while holding the 54-hole lead or co-lead, and has failed to convert just three of his 11 three-round advantages into wins.

But is Thomas the best closer currently in the game? For Thomas, he’s still got a long way to go.

“I don't think you can ever necessarily call yourself the best closer,” Thomas said. “I've only won 11 times. I feel like once I get to 40 or 50 times and I've closed a lot of those, then I think that's kind of different. But I don't know. I mean, the biggest thing I think that I've gotten a lot better at is just learning, taking experiences and learning from them. That's what I did early in my career. There were a couple times I felt like I should have won the tournament, but I did something incorrectly or hit a wrong club or thought how I shouldn't have, and I was able when I finished to look back at that.

“There's going to be things today that once I sit down and digest it and pay attention to kind of what happened out there, I'll be able to learn from it. That's all I'm trying to do because I feel like if I can just improve a little bit every year, then there's not really a ceiling that I feel like I can't reach. I just want to try to win as many tournaments as I can.”

