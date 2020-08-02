Justin Thomas wins the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to regain world No. 1 Thomas wins the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to regain world No. 1

Justin Thomas and fill-in caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay gel quickly for Memphis win

Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – As far as reunion tours go, this one was a bit flat.

Sure, the golf was phenomenal with Justin Thomas outdueling an assortment of challengers to win his second World Golf Championship, and Phil Mickelson posting his first top-10 finish since Pebble Beach. But as far as the reunion of Mickelson and former caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay, it was predictably uneventful.

It was here in Memphis, after all, where it all began when Mackay picked up Phil Mickelson’s bag for the first time at the 1992 Memphis Open. It was also here where it ended in 2017 under the strangest of circumstances when Mackay and Mickelson split.

Justin Thomas

JT shines to win WGC, returns to world No. 1

 BY Nick Menta  — 

Justin Thomas on Sunday stormed to a three-shot win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and once again rose to world No. 1.

Sunday’s pairing of Thomas – who enlisted Mackay as a temporary caddie when his normal caddie, Jimmy Johnson, continued to struggle with heat and dizziness – and Mickelson was the first time the former caddie and former boss were in the same group.

There was little talk between Mackay and Mickelson but that’s no big surprise considering Lefty sets up on the opposite side of most tee boxes and he and Thomas don’t exactly play the same game.

Thomas, who won for the 13th time on the PGA Tour, reached out to Mackay on Tuesday afternoon to replace Johnson and the two, who have worked together before, gelled quickly.

“I honestly was 50/50 on thinking if it would work out this short notice. I mean, the tournament started in a day and a half, two days, and I was very lucky,” said Thomas, who will also have Mackay on the bag at next week’s PGA Championship. “I want someone that I know and at least knows my game somewhat. Bones knows my game well enough not only from when he caddied for Phil, but just watching me play a lot of rounds when he's commentating.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Thomas better prepared to hold world No. 1 spot

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Justin Thomas held the world No. 1 spot in 2018 for four weeks. This time around, he feels better prepared to hold the spot as a "more complete" golfer.
News & Opinion

Lucky No. 13: Thomas' win one for the record books and the memory books

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Justin Thomas had a few breaks go his way, beat back a stellar leaderboard, reached a milestone and did it all apart of a very intriguing Sunday group.
Golf Central

WGC purse: Thomas banks over $1.8 million

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here are the prize money and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Justin Thomas and rest of the players at TPC Southwind.