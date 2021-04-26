Justin Thomas favored over Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed at Valspar Championship

Justin Thomas returns to the Valspar Championship this week as the betting favorite.

Thomas hasn't teed it up at Innisbrook since 2017, when he missed the cut, yet he's listed at +800 odds to win, according to PointsBet Sportsbook. The world No. 2 tied for 21st at the Masters in his only stroke-play event since winning The Players last month.

Thomas has boasts a T-10 (2015) and T-18 (2016) at Valspar.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is next at +1000 odds. Johnson played the 2019 edition at Innisbrook, his first start in this event since 2010, and tied for sixth. Two-time Valspar runner-up Patrick Reed is listed at +1700 and two-time defending champ Paul Casey is +2000.

Here's the list of notable odds for this week's Valspar:

+800: Justin Thomas

+1000: Dustin Johnson

+1700: Patrick Reed

+2000: Corey Conners, Paul Casey

+2500: Viktor Hovland, Oosthuizen

+3000: Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer

+3500: Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

+4000: Jason Kokrak

+5000: Bubba Watson, Cameron Tringale, Charley Hoffman, Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Justin Rose, Ryan Palmer

Full and updated odds