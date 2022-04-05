Justin Thomas has 'underachieved' in majors, but has 'faith' in game going into Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – In 24 major starts, Justin Thomas has one victory (2017 PGA Championship) and five top-10 finishes. And if you ask Thomas, that's not good enough.

“I know I have,” he said Tuesday at Augusta National when asked if he’s underachieved in the majors. “I have not even close to performed well in my entire career in majors.”

If that sounds a tad harsh, consider that since the ’17 PGA Championship he’s only had one realistic chance to win a major – a fourth-place finish at the ’20 Masters, and even that was eight shots off the winning pace – and his best finish at the four Grand Slam stops last year was a tie for 19th (U.S. Open).

“In terms of a result standpoint, which is at the end of the day all that matters when it comes to tournaments is how you finish, I feel like I've performed very, very poorly,” he said.

There is some optimism this week, however, where Thomas has never missed the cut and is 24 under par in his last 16 rounds at Augusta National.

“I feel like I've learned but I've just put too much pressure on myself in the past and maybe put the tournament on too much of a pedestal and just overdo things when in reality I should have faith in my game and the things that I can do on the course,” he said. “I just need to get a little bit better at kind of getting in my own world and just going to play golf.”