Justin Thomas will use caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay for the remainder of the FedExCup playoffs.

The world No. 2 said that regular caddie Jimmy Johnson is recovering well after dealing with some health issues during the Memorial Tournament last month. Mackay has been on the bag for each of Thomas’ past two starts, at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (which Thomas won) and the PGA Championship.

“Jimmy is doing well; he said he’s good to go,” Thomas said Tuesday at The Northern Trust. “I just kind of took matters into my own hands and was like, 'Hey, I’m going to use (Mackay) through Atlanta and just get yourself ready, whatever you need to do, just tell me what I need to do to help.' ...

“Everything came back good, and he’s changed up a couple of medicines. Hopefully he’s using this time to get better and feel a little healthier and stronger.”

Mackay has held a busy schedule of late, not only with his fill-in caddie duties but also his on-course reporting role for NBC Sports at last week’s U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes. Mackay flew back across the country and now will be on the bag for Thomas, who enters the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Thomas won at TPC Boston in 2017, the year he won the FedExCup.