Justin Thomas on PNC win with dad: 'More emotional than other victories'

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mike Thomas admitted that Saturday’s start at the PNC Championship was more stressful than he’d anticipated, but he made Sunday’s finish look stress-free.

After he and his son, PGA Tour star Justin, got off to a torrid start with seven consecutive birdies to begin their round, Mike Thomas calmly rolled in a 5-footer for birdie at the final hole for a 25-under total and a one-stroke victory over Vijay Singh and Singh's son, Qass.

In a career that’s included 13 Tour victories and a major championship, Justin Thomas said Sunday’s triumph at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando was different.

“One hundred percent it was [different], it was the most enjoyable. More emotional than other victories. I wanted my dad to make that putt [at No. 18] so bad,” Justin Thomas said. “Obviously, we wanted to win and we wanted to play well, it’s crazy to say going into the tournament that a part of you just doesn’t care. We’re here to be father and son and just have fun and enjoy this special moment together.”

For Mike Thomas, the victory was particularly sweet following weeks of trash-talking between the PGA of America professional and Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie. A day after Team Tiger was paired with Team Thomas on Saturday, Mike was asked if he planned to show the champion’s belt to 11-year-old Charlie.

“I will, he got one of my dollars on the putting green yesterday, so I’ll be sure to show him,” he laughed.

Tiger and Charlie Woods (62-62) finished in seventh place and five strokes behind Team Thomas.