Justin Thomas on pro-am: 'It feels pretty close to a Ryder Cup...'

Justin Thomas and other potential Ryder Cuppers are getting an early look at the 2027 venue, Adare Manor, this week at the JP McManus Pro-Am.

In Thomas’ opinion, the course is already making a good first impression.

“I’m just blown away by what today is and what this weekend and week has been,” Thomas said during Monday’s first round. “It’s going to be impeccable. The golf course is beautiful, it seems like it’s great for spectators.

“I mean, it feels pretty close to a Ryder Cup today.”

While Thomas’ words may seem a tad hyperbolic, perhaps his uncontrollable laughter was telling. Could Thomas have been throwing shade at his former fellow Tour player Talor Gooch?

A couple of days earlier, Gooch was interviewed after he, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez won the team title at the LIV Golf event in Portland, Oregon.

“I haven't played a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, but I can't imagine there's a whole hell of a lot of difference,” Gooch said. “This was as cool as it gets. We've been saying it all week. The energy is just different, it's awesome.”

Though Reed and Johnson, both past Ryder Cup stalwarts, appeared to both chuckle after hearing Gooch’s comments, Reed made a comparison of his own.

“Just seeing how electric and how pumped up all the guys were getting,” Reed said, “it felt like I was playing a team event back in Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups and events like that where everyone is just all in.”

Thomas was among several players who responded on social media to the bizarre comment by Gooch.

“I've seen some funny stuff online, but this is one of the better ones,” Thomas wrote on Instagram.

Added Mackenzie Hughes via Twitter: “I've had a lot of LOL moments with LIV, but this is undisputed number one.”

It’s likely Thomas’ possible quip will make the social-media rounds, too.