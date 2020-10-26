Justin Thomas' putt keeps Dustin Johnson world No. 1 over Jon Rahm

Dustin Johnson remained world No. 1 over Jon Rahm, thanks to Justin Thomas.

Thomas birdied the 72nd hole Sunday at the Zozo Championship, joining Rahm in a share of second place for the tournament. That was just enough to keep Rahm from regaining the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Johnson, who did not play the Zozo as he continued to recover from a bout with COVID-19, leads Rahm by just over .08 points. Rahm, in turn, is .11 points ahead of Thomas, who stands third in the OWGR.

Not quite a home win for Cantlay at Zozo

 BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Sherwood Country Club isn't a home game for Patrick Cantlay, but it was close enough to savor his third PGA Tour win even more.

Zozo winner Patrick Cantlay jumped five spots to ninth in the world.

Ross McGowan won the Italian Open, his first title in 11 years on the European Tour, and vaulted 318 spots. He’s now No. 242.

The current top 10 is, in order: Johnson, Rahm, Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Cantlay, Tyrrell Hatton.

Tiger Woods, who tied for 72nd among 77 players in his title defense at the Zozo, dropped one spot to 29th.  

