It seems like there’s a “National Day” for everything, and Tuesday is no exception, as it is apparently National Left-Handers Day.

Whether it’s ironic or not that Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth got in some left-handed practice on Monday night ahead of the "holiday" is neither here nor there. These slow-motion swings are mesmerizing and definitely better than most people’s normal, dominant-hand swing.