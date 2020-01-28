Mamba Mentality: Thomas sporting new Kobe-inspired wedges

Getty Images

Two days after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, Justin Thomas is sporting new wedges stamped in the basketball great’s honor.

Shortly after the news broke on Sunday, Thomas wrote on Twitter, “I have no words other than RIP to somebody I loved and wanted to be like when it was game time.”

A Thomas fan also tweeted the video below on Sunday, in which you can hear Thomas saying “Kobe!” before he hits his ball through a group of trees in a practice round at the 2018 Players Championship. 

He also posted a throwback picture of Bryant on Instagram on Sunday with the caption, “Rip, Mamba. You will forever be an idol to me.” 

Click here to see how more of the golf world honored Bryant on social media. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Relive JT's first-round 59 from the 2017 Sony

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The last time Justin Thomas won the Tournament of Champions, back in 2017, he followed it up with this first-round 59 at the Sony.

Justin Thomas
News & Opinion

JT: 'For some reason, I was supposed to win'

BY Will Gray  — 

Justin Thomas has stamped his name as the hottest in American golf heading into the new year – flawed approach shots and all.
News & Opinion

Sentry TOC final round could be Xander-JT duel

BY Nick Menta  — 

There will be no shortage of talent out on the course in front of them – it is a winners-only field – but Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions might well turn into a two-man race.