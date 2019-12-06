NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods may have 14 more major championships than Justin Thomas, but Woods also has never beaten Thomas when the two have played in the same group.

Entering Friday’s third round of the Hero World Challenge, where Woods and Thomas were paired together for the 13th time in their careers, Thomas was 10-0-2 against his counterpart with a 68.75 scoring average.

That record went to 10-0-3 and the average to 68.62 after Thomas equaled Woods’ 5-under 67.

“It’s always comfortable playing with people you know,” Thomas said. “It’s not a coincidence that, you know, it's with him. I mean, I'm sure I have a great scoring average with Jordan [Spieth] or with Rick [Fowler] or other guys, too.”

But then Thomas inserted a slight jab: “But be sure you tell him that, though.”

Woods, who along with Thomas is 11 under and two shots off the lead, didn’t play along, but he did laud Thomas’ performance on Friday.

“You see all the talent that he has,” Woods said. “He drives it long, drives it straight. I think he's had one of the best years he's ever had with his iron game this year. And look at that short game. Just go around and look at the shots he hit today. Every shot from around the greens was, what, inside 2 feet? That's not easy to do, especially on Bermuda. These lies are pretty dicey, so the kid's got a great touch.”

And a great record against Woods, whom Thomas will again play alongside in Saturday’s final round at Albany.