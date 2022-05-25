Justin Thomas throws shade at Jimbo Fisher amid Nick Saban drama

Alabama alumni and PGA Champion Justin Thomas stuck by his roots while throwing some not-so-subtle shade at the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud.

Fresh off his win on Sunday, Thomas was asked if he’s observing Saban’s 24-hour rule — moving on from a win (or a loss) after a day.

JT’s response?

“Yeah, I got a 24-hour rule,” Thomas told Sirius XM. “I’m not sure what Jimbo Fisher’s rule is, but I guess he’s gotta win something first before he figures out his rules.”

The 29-year-old made an impressive comeback in the final round at Southern Hills to erase a seven-shot deficit and win his second PGA Championship. He was part of the Crimson Tide’s 2013 national championship team.

Saban and Fisher have been embroiled in a verbal sparring match after the former accused the latter of taking advantage of NIL rules and buying “every player” in Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class.

“We never bought anybody,” Fisher said. “No rules are broken. Nothing was done wrong. It’s a shame that you’ve got to sit here and defend 17-year-old kids and families and Texas A&M. Because we do things right. We’re always going to do things right. We’re always going to be here. We’re doing a heck of a job.”

Saban has since apologized and both coaches were reprimanded by the Southeastern Conference.

Thomas was asked about the rule because he’s set to play in the Tour’s stop this week at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

“I am playing next week, so we’ll enjoy it,” he said. “But at the same time, we’re in the middle of a very, very big stretch in the season. So it’s great to be able to spend this time with my team but it’s back to work.”