Thomas warns others after melanoma scare during dermatologist visit

Justin Thomas
Instagram/justinthomas34

Living the life as a PGA Tour player is what most golf fans dream of, and generally it's all fun and games (and usually a little money here and there). But that's not always the case, as Justin Thomas recently found out.

In a recent trip to the dermatologist, Thomas ran into a scare where a mole on his left leg was discovered to be in the early stages of melanoma. Lucky for him, it was found early enough to likely prevent any issues moving forward.

After resolving the scare, Thomas took to social media to address the situation, and give warning to those who spend a lot of time out in the sun.

"No harm can come from [getting checked] and it's the best way to catch anything before it becomes a serious issue," Thomas said.

As the heat of summer begins to wind down, it might be time to put the sticks down and head to the doctor. Better safe than sorry.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

11 reasons to look forward to the fall slate

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Yes, the FedExCup Playoffs wrapped up in August, but the fall slate is busier than it's ever been. Here are 11 reasons to get wrapped up in the wraparound season.
News & Opinion

Quotes of the Week: Advice from the dog?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

With the new PGA Tour season on the horizon, here are the top quotes of the week from the world of golf where many were not resting and instead battling it out for extremely high stakes.
Golf Central

Quotes: Rory big on win, not on Tour schedule

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

It may be the PGA Tour's first of two off weeks before the fall season starts, but there's plenty of other action going on around the world of golf. Here are this week's top quotes.