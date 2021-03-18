Justin Thomas' Whoop device shows his heart was racing as he watched final tee shot

It was obvious Justin Thomas was nervous watching his tee shot on the 72nd hole of The Players Championship bound dangerously close to the water’s edge. You could see it in his face and in his reaction.

But what you couldn’t see was how his body was responding internally. Thanks to his Whoop device, you can almost feel how fast Thomas' heart was racing, peaking at nearly 140 beats per minute.

The Whoop device measures a person’s heart rate, sleep and strain, and showed that Thomas’ best night of sleep and recovery (how prepared one’s body is to take on strain) was ahead of Round 3, in which he shot 64 to vault into contention.

