Justin Thomas' Whoop device shows his heart was racing as he watched final tee shot

Getty Images

It was obvious Justin Thomas was nervous watching his tee shot on the 72nd hole of The Players Championship bound dangerously close to the water’s edge. You could see it in his face and in his reaction.

But what you couldn’t see was how his body was responding internally. Thanks to his Whoop device, you can almost feel how fast Thomas' heart was racing, peaking at nearly 140 beats per minute.

WHOOP
WHOOP

The Whoop device measures a person’s heart rate, sleep and strain, and showed that Thomas’ best night of sleep and recovery (how prepared one’s body is to take on strain) was ahead of Round 3, in which he shot 64 to vault into contention.

You can click here to read more about Thomas’ Whoop metrics during his victorious week at TPC Sawgrass.

More articles like this
Golf Central

GC Podcast: The 'Bryson Effect' on McIlroy

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

GolfChannel.com senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard weigh in on the "Bryson Effect" on McIlroy and others.
News & Opinion

Through mistakes and heartbreaks, 'old Justin Thomas' emerges as Players champ

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

It's been a trying few months for Justin Thomas, but he looked like 'the old Justin Thomas' in winning The Players Championship.
Golf Central

Players payout: See how the $15 million was split

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

With a massive $15 million purse, see how those who made the cut at TPC Sawgrass were paid at The Players.