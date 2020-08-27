Justin Walters leads UK Championship as play suspended

Justin Walters beat the rain and the rest of the field on Day 1 of the ISPS Handa UK Championship.

The 39-year-old South African shot 8-under 64 at The Belfry, before Mother Nature intervened and play was suspended because of heavy rain and flooding.

Walters holds the clubhouse lead by three shots. Bernd Wiesberger shot 67 and is part of a four-pack who finished at 5 under.

Full-field scores from the ISPA Handa UK Championship

This is the sixth and final tournament of the European Tour's UK swing. Walters has played in each event and made one cut thus far. He's missed the cut by a single stroke in three of them.

Thursday at the former Ryder Cup venue, Walters carded six birdies, one eagle and no bogeys.