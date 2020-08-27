Justin Walters leads UK Championship as play suspended

Getty Images

Justin Walters beat the rain and the rest of the field on Day 1 of the ISPS Handa UK Championship.

The 39-year-old South African shot 8-under 64 at The Belfry, before Mother Nature intervened and play was suspended because of heavy rain and flooding.

Walters holds the clubhouse lead by three shots. Bernd Wiesberger shot 67 and is part of a four-pack who finished at 5 under.

Full-field scores from the ISPA Handa UK Championship

This is the sixth and final tournament of the European Tour's UK swing. Walters has played in each event and made one cut thus far. He's missed the cut by a single stroke in three of them.

Thursday at the former Ryder Cup venue, Walters carded six birdies, one eagle and no bogeys.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Walters leads Dunhill Links after 63 at Old Course

BY Associated Press  — 

Justin Walters shot a 9-under 63 for his lowest score on the European Tour in six years, giving him a one-shot lead after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
News & Opinion

Colsaerts one back after Rd. 1 at Qatar Masters

BY Associated Press  — 

Former Ryder Cup star Nicolas Colsaerts shot 68 and is part of a group one shot off the early lead at the Qatar Masters.
News & Opinion

Walters leads Joburg Open, eyes Open spot

BY Associated Press  — 

Justin Walters made birdie on the last hole to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the European Tour's Joburg Open on Thursday.