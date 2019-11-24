J.Y. Ko sweeps LPGA’s major season-long awards as world No. 1

NAPLES, Fla. – Jin Young Ko finished off her dominant season.

She swept the LPGA’s major season-long awards with her finish Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship.

Ko added the Vare Trophy and the LPGA money-winning title to the honors she had already clinched. She joined Yani Tseng, Lorena Ochoa and Ariya Jutanugarn as the only players to win the Player of the Year Award, the Vare Trophy and the money-winning title while holding the Rolex world No. 1 ranking.

“I want to say that this is not the end but only the beginning,” Ko said at the Rolex LPGA Awards dinner. “I will work even harder to become a better golfer.”

Ko, whose four victories this season included two major championships, closed with a 1-under 71 Sunday to finish the CME Group Tour Championship tied for 11th. She ended the year with a 69.062 scoring average and with $2,773,894 in earnings.