While it wasn't the fastest round in the history of the PGA Tour, Keegan Bradley's second round Friday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions was still impressive.

Bradley shot 4-under 69 (eight shots better than his first-round 77) on a windy day around the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua, navigating the 7,500-plus-yard layout in 3 hours, 2 minutes.

It's hard enough just to walk Kapalua in under a few hours.

So while Bradley didn't come close to Wesley Bryan's 1-hour, 28-minute round at the 2017 BMW Championship, he also didn't need to sprint. 

