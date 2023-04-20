Keith Mitchell teaches Sungjae Im about football at Zurich Classic

If a friend is going to make you a fan of a new team in a new sport, the Georgia Bulldogs football team is a good place to start.

Keith Mitchell, who played collegiate golf at UGA, is paired with Sungjae Im this week and is using the opportunity to convert the new Georgia resident into a football fan.

After opening in 10 under at the Zurich Classic, Mitchell and Im spoke to the media and discussed what they’re learning from each other this week as partners in the PGA Tour’s team event.

Mitchell learned that “jujang” means team captain in Im’s native South Korea, which Mitchell said he needed to learn because Im is his team captain.

The former Bulldog then revealed that he’s teaching Im about football, and of course football revolves around Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, for Mitchell.

“I taught him about Georgia football,” Mitchell said. “Aren't you a Georgia fan now?”

“Georgia fan, Bulldogs,” Im replied with a smile.

Although, when Mitchell asked Im if he’d come to a Georgia game this fall, the Korean star said with a laugh, “Busy.”

“He plays golf every week,” Mitchell joked. “I don't think he has time.”

As for the plan the rest of the week after a great start in New Orleans, Mitchell has that figured out.

“I think we're going to sit back and watch him hit laser beams,” Mitchell said. “I'm going to smile, and whatever happens, happens.”