After two rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals opener, an Oklahoma State alum holds the lead – it just isn’t the same former Cowboy as Thursday.

Viktor Hovland shot 2-over 73 Friday to slip into a tie for fourth at 5 under, leaving the door open for Kevin Dougherty to take the lead at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship after firing a second-round 66 on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

The 28-year-old Dougherty, who leads former Cal standout Brandon Hagy by a shot at 8 under, finished 33rd on the KFT’s regular-season points list. Last season, Dougherty missed out on securing his first PGA Tour card by one spot during the regular season before finishing 53rd on the Finals list.

Former Tour winner Brendon Todd, now 800th in the Official World Golf Ranking, is solo third at 6 under after shooting 64. Joining Hovland at 5 under is Ben Taylor, Scott Harrington and Ben Martin.

Beau Hossler, who is looking to retain his Tour card, is T-8, as are his former Texas teammates Scottie Scheffler, who already has his card, and Doug Ghim.

While 25 players already earned Tour cards during the KFT’s regular season, 25 more cards are up for grabs for the top 25 point-getters in the three Finals events.