×

Kevin Kisner brushes off Presidents Cup hate mail sent to his home course

Getty Images

Team USA comfortably won this year's Presidents Cup, but some still aren't happy with the team's weakest link. 

Kevin Kisner notched only a half-point for the U.S. at Quail Hollow, and because of that, a few U.S. faithfuls personally sent the world No. 27 a piece of their minds to Kisner's home course — Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina. 

Kisner, however, took no offense. 

(Warning: Explicit language) 

U.S. team captain Davis Love III used his final captain's pick on Kisner, a four-time PGA Tour winner. The 38-year-old was the oldest player on the U.S. squad, which was the youngest Presidents Cup team in history. 

Kisner played two of the four team sessions, tying a fourballs match with  Cameron Young, but also losing one with Tony Finau. Kisner's half-point was tied for the lowest earned on the team. 

However, Team USA continued its dominance in the biennial event and defeated the Internationals 17.5-12.5. And Kisner, despite notching just a half-point, felt he still vitally contributed to the team. 

"I got half a point," he said Sunday after Team USA's win, "but I brought the fun."

For some American golf fans, a substantial victory wasn't enough. But Kisner doesn't care what they think — he knows there was one aspect where he was the best on the team. 

"I have never seen a better display of golfers and a worse display of partiers, and I am the best partier," he Sunday night at Quail Hollow. "That’s why they picked me."

More articles like this
Golf Central

'Best partier' Kisner happy to show off skills

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Kevin Kisner only provided a half-point for the U.S. team, but he was ready to show them how to party on Sunday.
Golf Central

'Grandpa' America: Kiz ready to 'piss people off'

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Kevin Kisner might've gotten the final call onto the U.S. Presidents Cup team, and he might be the oldest American player, but he's ready to get under his opponents' skins.
News & Opinion

Xander shoots 63 to take lead at Travelers

BY Associated Press  — 

Xander Schauffele shot his second-straight 7-under 63 on Friday to take a five-stroke lead at the Travelers Championship after Rory McIlroy suffered a back-nine collapse.