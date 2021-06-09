Kevin Kisner on pro debutant Davis Thompson: 'I was asking him for advice'

Davis Thompson is one of two recent college standouts who are making their pro debuts this week at the Palmetto Championship.

Joining Florida State’s John Pak, who recently swept the three top individual postseason honors (Haskins, Nicklaus and Hogan awards), Thompson enters the play-for-pay ranks after back-to-back first-team All-America campaigns at Georgia.

So, it was only natural that he linked up with another former Bulldog before his Tour debut as a pro at Congaree.

“I had breakfast with him yesterday, and I was asking him for advice,” Kevin Kisner said on Wednesday. “He's playing better than I am right now, so I was hoping he could help me. These kids are so prepared to play the PGA Tour now. They walk around with their protein shakes and TrackMans, and they're ready to hit it 350 yards. I don't think they need any advice.”

Kisner has missed five of his past seven cuts on the PGA Tour, slipping to No. 50 in the world rankings.