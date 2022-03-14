Kevin Kisner replaces sick caddie mid-round with swing coach in T-4 Players finish

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Kevin Kisner set out for the final round of the weather-delayed Players Championship three shots off the lead and playing some of the best golf of the season. If all that wasn’t enough, he also had to make a dramatic mid-round adjustment when his caddie had to be replaced.

Kisner’s regular caddie, Duane Bock, had been struggling with a stomach illness and he fell behind on the fifth hole.

“I didn't know he was feeling as bad as he was until I noticed he was even slower than normal,” Kisner said. “Hopefully he's feeling all right.”

Bock was replaced by Kisner’s long-time swing coach John Tillery on the sixth hole and the four-time PGA Tour winner remained in the hunt for the rest of the day on his way to a fourth-place finish.

“John's a trip, man. Every hole, ‘How far we got, pro?’” Kisner laughed. “There for a little bit it was a whirlwind because they switched kind of mid-round and a lot going on, try to figure out who had what information and who had golf balls because [Bock] does everything, we've been together 13 years, he's like my second wife who takes care of everything, and then I got the most disorganized human in the world caddying for me in John.”

