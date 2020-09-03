Kevin Kisner: 'We need the fans back' as tournaments, revenues 'aren't the same'

ATLANTA – As the PGA Tour takes a metaphorical victory lap at this week’s Tour Championship following months of coronavirus-related uncertainty, the conversation predictably turned to when fans will be allowed back at events.

“We need the fans back. Without the fans, the tournaments aren't the same. The revenues aren't the same,” said Kevin Kisner, one of four player directors on the Tour’s policy board. “We need them back.”

On Wednesday, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan suggested the circuit could begin transitioning to fans later this fall or early in 2021. Kisner said he wouldn’t expect a program that would require “rapid” COVID-19 testing of every fan, but he does envision protocols that would allow for social distancing away from players.

“I think we'll start with a very limited number and transition from there,” Kisner said. “As we've seen throughout this whole process, each week we've adapted to the new guidelines and the new ways of the Tour, and we just ease into each thing and hopefully return to normal as soon as possible."