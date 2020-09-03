Kevin Kisner: 'We need the fans back' as tournaments, revenues 'aren't the same'

Getty Images

ATLANTA – As the PGA Tour takes a metaphorical victory lap at this week’s Tour Championship following months of coronavirus-related uncertainty, the conversation predictably turned to when fans will be allowed back at events.

“We need the fans back. Without the fans, the tournaments aren't the same. The revenues aren't the same,” said Kevin Kisner, one of four player directors on the Tour’s policy board. “We need them back.”

Tour Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Current FedExCup points standings

On Wednesday, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan suggested the circuit could begin transitioning to fans later this fall or early in 2021. Kisner said he wouldn’t expect a program that would require “rapid” COVID-19 testing of every fan, but he does envision protocols that would allow for social distancing away from players.

“I think we'll start with a very limited number and transition from there,” Kisner said. “As we've seen throughout this whole process, each week we've adapted to the new guidelines and the new ways of the Tour, and we just ease into each thing and hopefully return to normal as soon as possible."

More articles like this
Golf Central

Even par might very well win at Olympia Fields

BY Will Gray  — 

This week's BMW Championship marks the first time in six years that 1 under par has led a PGA Tour event through 36 holes.
Golf Central

'Redneck, pretty-aggressive' Kiz 4 back at Sony

BY Nick Menta  — 

As winds gusted for the third straight day at the Sony Open, Kevin Kisner flew up the leaderboard on the strength of a 6-under 64, the low round of the week so far at Waialae.
Golf Central

Kisner (70) loses caddie to giant calf injury

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Kevin Kisner had swing coach John Tillery on the bag for the opening round at The Open after his regular caddie, Duane Bock, injured his right calf - which is slightly ironic given the generous size of Bock’s calves.