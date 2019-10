LAS VEGAS - Kevin Na matched his career low Saturday with a 10-under 61 on a day of low scoring in Las Vegas to build a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay in the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open.

Na was pumping his fist after every putt down the stretch at the TPC Summerlin, which yielded six scores of 63 or better.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Na, who lives in Las Vegas, set the tournament's 54-hole record at 22-under 191.

Cantlay was keeping pace with him until he failed to get up and down on the reachable par-4 15th and made bogey from the bunker on the par-3 17th. He closed with a 15-foot birdie putt for a 63.

Pat Perez had a 62 and was four shots behind. Sam Ryder (64) and Lucas Glover (66) were another shot back.