AUGUSTA, Ga. – Kevin Na made the wrong kind of Masters history on Thursday.

Na hit every green in regulation – and even putted for eagle on two par 5s – but needed 39 putts en route to an opening 73.

According to stats guru Justin Ray, Na is the first player since 2009 to hit every green in regulation. He’s also the first player in recorded Masters history to hit every green but still shoot over par.

Na posted about the round in a since-deleted post on Instagram, saying, “39 putts in one round is my new record!”

Na’s lone birdie came on the par-5 15th, when he two-putted from 75 feet. His three-putt bogey on No. 7 was from 46 feet, and he also dropped a shot on the 11th after he three-jacked from 73 feet.

The irony? Na was the fifth-best putter on the PGA Tour last season.