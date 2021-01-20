Kevin Na ready for back-to-back wins? Maybe not at PGA West

LA QUINTA, Calif. – Three days after collecting his fifth PGA Tour title, Kevin Na was asked if PGA West, site of this week’s American Express, was a good fit for him.

“Nah,” he said with a laugh. “You can interpret that how you want.”

Na has played the Palm Springs event 15 times with just a single top-5 finish, a record that at least partially explained his response and why he joined the conversation Kevin Kisner started last week at the Sony Open when Kisner was asked if he could win anywhere.

“Probably not. I'm not going to win at Bethpage Black or Torrey Pines,” Kisner said before being asked why he would play those courses if he didn’t feel like he could win. “Because they give away a lot of money for 20th [place].”

In a subtle and lighthearted jab at Kisner, Brooks Koepka was asked by Golf Channel’s George Savaricas at The American Express what would make this week successful?

“Win,” he said with a smile. "I'm not here to finish T-20, though I've heard that pays pretty well.”

Asked if there are courses where he doesn’t feel he can compete, Na, who ranks 191st on the PGA Tour in driving distance, joined the fun: “Kisner stole my answer. And Brooks, too. There's some great answers.”

Na did, however, echo Kisner’s thoughts that there are courses on Tour that are simply out of reach for the mid- to short-hitters.

“Torrey Pines or something like Bethpage Black is another story, like East Lake, I feel like that's a tough one for me," Na said. "There's some courses that I don't feel good at."