Kevin Na, Sean O'Hair team for 56 in scramble format to lead QBE Shootout

Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair teamed to shoot 16-under 56 in the opening round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Playing a scramble format, Na and O’Hair made 12 birdies, two eagles and four pars.

They lead Ryan Palmer and Harold Varner III by one shot. Harris English and Matt Kuchar shot 58, as did Lanto Griffin and Mackenzie Hughes.

The field consists of 12 two-man teams. They will compete in modified alternate shot in Round 2 and in a better-ball (four-ball) in Sunday’s final round.

In modified alternate shot, both players tee off and the team chooses which second shot to play. The player who did not hit the chosen tee shot will hit the second shot and they will continue to alternate until the hole is completed.

In better-ball, both players play their own ball for each hole and the lower score is recorded.

Kevin Tway and Rory Sabbatini are the defending champions. They are three off the 18-hole lead after an opening 59.